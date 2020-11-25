Africa.com

Stay Smart About Africa

Giving Nigerian Women an Outlet for their Hurt

3 mins ago 1 min read

A Nigerian theatre director encourages women from Makoko in Lagos to participate in a play about violence against women. Nigerian theatre director Ifeoma Fafunwa (Mrs F) plans to stage her play, Hear Word, about the abuse of women in Makoko, an impoverished waterside community in Lagos. The play is based on women’s real-life experiences of rape and violence. She casts local women who have never previously acted, and creates a “floating” stage so people can watch the performance close to their homes. In Makoko, where many women face violence from men in overcrowded conditions, Mrs F hopes it will give women the space to speak up and be heard.

SOURCE: AL JAZEERA

More Articles

1 min read

Remote Work Solution for African Firms

8 mins ago
1 min read

Luanda Comes Up with a Payment Plan for its Debt

12 mins ago
1 min read

Senegalese Authorities are Still Trying to Explain a Mysterious Skin Disease

15 mins ago
1 min read

Ghanaian FinTech Startup Tackles the Credit Financing Value Gap

18 mins ago
1 min read

With Better Logistics, Africa could be a Bigger Exporter of Fresh Produce and other Services

22 mins ago
1 min read

Zambia Becomes the First African Country to Default on its Debts

26 mins ago
1 min read

How Africa’s Girls Fare on the Girl-Friendly Index

32 mins ago
1 min read

Addis Tells Everyone to Stay Out of It

43 mins ago
1 min read

Nigeria’s Men Take the Lead in Fight against GBV

47 mins ago

You may have missed

1 min read

Giving Nigerian Women an Outlet for their Hurt

3 mins ago
1 min read

Remote Work Solution for African Firms

8 mins ago
1 min read

Luanda Comes Up with a Payment Plan for its Debt

12 mins ago
1 min read

Senegalese Authorities are Still Trying to Explain a Mysterious Skin Disease

15 mins ago

We are committed to Africa
Will You Support Us?

Unlike many global publications, for nearly a decade we have been committed to showing a complete picture of Africa – not just a single story.  Offended by one-sided coverage of wars, disasters and disease, the founders of Africa.com created a website that provides a balanced view of Africa – current events, business, arts & culture, travel, fashion, sports, information, development, and more.
Click Here
Namibia
%d bloggers like this: