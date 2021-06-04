Africa.com

Stay Smart About Africa

Global Fashion Channel Signs Exclusive Pan-African Distribution Partnership Deal With Media Brokerage Africa

Media Brokerage Africa
1 hour ago 2 min read

Global Fashion Channel (GFC) is excited to announce the exclusive partnership deal for pan-African Affiliate Distribution, Advertising, and Content Sales with pan-African broadcast media brokerage agency, Media Brokerage Africa.

Global Fashion Channel is a 24/7 TV channel that focuses on premier fashion, beauty, art, luxury lifestyle, culture, music, and special events from around the world. GFC’s bespoke fashion TV content includes the latest runway shows from New York, Paris, Milan and more; exclusive access to see all the excitement backstage at fashion shows; the latest fashion films; on location coverage of special events showcasing fashion, museums, and exhibitions; the newest beauty trends in hair and makeup from industry experts; the latest styles in bridal; and, luxury lifestyle going inside luxury hotels, exotic cars and extravagant yachts.

“Colman Murray, MD of Media Brokerage Africa, has years of experience in Africa’s broadcast arena. The Global Fashion Channel felt his knowledge and expertise was a perfect fit to help expand our channel into Africa,” says Gail Garrison, Owner and Creative Director at Global Fashion Channel. “Media Brokerage Africa will also assist Global Fashion Channel to work with African brands and events, ultimately showcasing African culture and designers as part of the very best of the global industry.”

“GFC is a prestigious addition to our boutique portfolio here at Media Brokerage Africa. Concluding this significant partnership with one of the world’s leading fashion and lifestyle content providers will strengthen Media Brokerage Africa’s offering to market,” explains Colman Murray, founder and Managing Director of Media Brokerage Africa. “Television is an important part of the media mix across Africa, and we will now be able to offer our clients a more extensive media buy that delivers diverse content opportunities, audiences, and return on investment.”

For more information on Global Fashion Channel, visit mediabrokerageafrica.com, or commercial queries in Africa, please contact Colman Murray at colman@mediabrokerageafrica.com.  

+ posts

Thanks for reading and for your interest in Africa. Content is produced in collaboration between Africa.com’s editorial team and our partners — including nongovernmental organizations, private sector stakeholders, agencies and institutions. If you are interested in telling stories in an impactful way to shine a spotlight on a particular issue, please email editor@africa.com. We look forward to hearing from you.  

Tags:

More Articles

3 min read

Venture Capital Trends Shaping The African Investment Landscape

2 hours ago
3 min read

The END Fund And IHS Nigeria Partner To Tackle Endemic Neglected Diseases In Ekiti State, Nigeria

23 hours ago
3 min read

Africa Has A Champion For Sanitation And Hygiene

1 day ago
4 min read

IPA Invites Project Proposals To Nurture Africa’s Reading Culture ‘Beyond The Classroom’ In 2022-2023

1 day ago
3 min read

Bolt Invests In Leadership Team To Fuel Expansion Plans In Africa

1 day ago
2 min read

eCampus Presents GHS2,000,000 Award To All 80 Participating Schools In The Sharks Quiz

1 day ago
4 min read

The Jennifer Ward Oppenheimer Research Grant Commences Its Third Year

2 days ago
3 min read

Egyptian Matchmaking App Hawaya Hits 4 Million Users

2 days ago
3 min read

NOG 2021 To Host To Government, IOCs, And Industry Stakeholders Safely And In Person This July 2021

3 days ago

We are committed to Africa
Will You Support Us?

Unlike many global publications, for nearly a decade we have been committed to showing a complete picture of Africa – not just a single story.  Offended by one-sided coverage of wars, disasters and disease, the founders of Africa.com created a website that provides a balanced view of Africa – current events, business, arts & culture, travel, fashion, sports, information, development, and more.
Click Here