Global Fashion Channel Signs Exclusive Pan-African Distribution Partnership Deal With Media Brokerage Africa

Global Fashion Channel (GFC) is excited to announce the exclusive partnership deal for pan-African Affiliate Distribution, Advertising, and Content Sales with pan-African broadcast media brokerage agency, Media Brokerage Africa.

Global Fashion Channel is a 24/7 TV channel that focuses on premier fashion, beauty, art, luxury lifestyle, culture, music, and special events from around the world. GFC’s bespoke fashion TV content includes the latest runway shows from New York, Paris, Milan and more; exclusive access to see all the excitement backstage at fashion shows; the latest fashion films; on location coverage of special events showcasing fashion, museums, and exhibitions; the newest beauty trends in hair and makeup from industry experts; the latest styles in bridal; and, luxury lifestyle going inside luxury hotels, exotic cars and extravagant yachts.

“Colman Murray, MD of Media Brokerage Africa, has years of experience in Africa’s broadcast arena. The Global Fashion Channel felt his knowledge and expertise was a perfect fit to help expand our channel into Africa,” says Gail Garrison, Owner and Creative Director at Global Fashion Channel. “Media Brokerage Africa will also assist Global Fashion Channel to work with African brands and events, ultimately showcasing African culture and designers as part of the very best of the global industry.”

“GFC is a prestigious addition to our boutique portfolio here at Media Brokerage Africa. Concluding this significant partnership with one of the world’s leading fashion and lifestyle content providers will strengthen Media Brokerage Africa’s offering to market,” explains Colman Murray, founder and Managing Director of Media Brokerage Africa. “Television is an important part of the media mix across Africa, and we will now be able to offer our clients a more extensive media buy that delivers diverse content opportunities, audiences, and return on investment.”

For more information on Global Fashion Channel, visit mediabrokerageafrica.com, or commercial queries in Africa, please contact Colman Murray at colman@mediabrokerageafrica.com.