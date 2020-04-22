Africa.com

Stay Smart About Africa

Global Pandemic Pushbacks Another African Airline

15 hours ago 1 min read

Air Mauritius has entered voluntary administration after coronavirus-related disruptions made it impossible for the airline to meet its financial obligations for the foreseeable future, its board said on Wednesday. Airlines around the world have been forced to ground their planes after governments imposed travel restrictions and locked borders to slow the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic. The 52-year old carrier, which ferries 1.7 million passengers a year to 22 destinations across four continents, said the pandemic had struck just as the company was seeking to change its business model to address existing financial problems. Other airlines have suffered a similar fate, with Virgin Australia and South Africa Airways having called in administrators.

SOURCE: REUTERS AFRICA

Share it!

More Articles

1 min read

Ethiopians Open their Homes as Isolation Sites

15 hours ago
1 min read

Somalis Undeterred by Coronavirus after Years of Living on the Frontline

15 hours ago
1 min read

Madagascar’s Coronavirus Cure Hits the Shelves

15 hours ago

You may have missed

1 min read

Ethiopians Open their Homes as Isolation Sites

15 hours ago
1 min read

Global Pandemic Pushbacks Another African Airline

15 hours ago
1 min read

Somalis Undeterred by Coronavirus after Years of Living on the Frontline

15 hours ago
1 min read

Madagascar’s Coronavirus Cure Hits the Shelves

15 hours ago

We are committed to Africa.

Unlike many global publications, for nearly a decade we have been committed to showing a complete picture of Africa – not just a single story.  Offended by one-sided coverage of wars, disasters and disease, the founders of Africa.com created a website that provides a balanced view of Africa – current events, business, arts & culture, travel, fashion, sports, information, development, and more.

Will You Support Us?

Contribute Today