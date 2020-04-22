Global Pandemic Pushbacks Another African Airline

Air Mauritius has entered voluntary administration after coronavirus-related disruptions made it impossible for the airline to meet its financial obligations for the foreseeable future, its board said on Wednesday. Airlines around the world have been forced to ground their planes after governments imposed travel restrictions and locked borders to slow the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic. The 52-year old carrier, which ferries 1.7 million passengers a year to 22 destinations across four continents, said the pandemic had struck just as the company was seeking to change its business model to address existing financial problems. Other airlines have suffered a similar fate, with Virgin Australia and South Africa Airways having called in administrators.

SOURCE: REUTERS AFRICA

