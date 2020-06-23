Africa.com

Grand Ethiopia Renaissance Dam Saga Gets Nasty

2 mins ago 1 min read

Ethiopia’s Information Network Security Agency (INSA) said on Monday that hackers based in Egypt attempted cyber attacks on the Ethiopian government and non-government sites. The agency added that the attack was “extensive.” The attempt happened on June 20 and June 21, according to a report from INSA. The agency identified “Cyber Horus Group,” “AnuBis.Haker” and “Security _By _Passed” as groups behind the cyber attack against Ethiopian institutions whose identities are undisclosed. INSA added that the hackers took responsibility for the attack. The main objective was to create a multi-faceted pressure on Ethiopia in connection with the filling and operation of the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam. Thirteen government sites and four non-governmental organizations sites were targets of attack. INSS said government service providers, Security agencies, and private sites were among sites that the hackers tried to attack.

SOURCE: BORKENA

