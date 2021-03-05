Africa.com

Stay Smart About Africa

Growing the Maghreb’s Property Portfolio

14 hours ago 1 min read

Morocco-based real estate portal Mubawab has received a US$10 million cash injection to accelerate its expansion in the Maghreb region and develop its technology. Founded in 2011 by current chief executive officer Kevin Gormand, Mubawab allows sellers and landlords to advertise their properties in Morocco and Tunisia, and has two million visits to its site per month and 150,000 properties listed.  “Gaining the confidence of investors is a guarantee of credibility on the market and towards our clients. Real estate still has a lot to give in the Maghreb region and technology is our strong link in this high potential market. Our backing from the EMPG provides us with financial security, additional real estate expertise and a long-term strategic partnership,” Gormand said. The company secured US$7 million in funding from the UAE-based real estate-focused firm Emerging Markets Property Group last January, and has now taken on another US$10 million from the same source to speed its growth. The startup has had a strong past year, and is now expected to add 200 new employees and develop an in-house research and development department.   

SOURCE: DISRUPT AFRICA

More Articles

1 min read

Dozens of Crocodiles Escape Enclosure in South Africa

14 hours ago
1 min read

Kenyan Fisherman Swap Out Old Boats for Greener Ones

14 hours ago
1 min read

How the Lack of Proper Infrastructure has Affected Food Prices in Africa

14 hours ago
1 min read

An Egyptian’s Self-funded Project to Develop Scorpion Venom for Medicinal Purposes

14 hours ago
1 min read

Dangerous New Trend Emerges in the Quest by African Migrants

14 hours ago
1 min read

New Data on How the Coronavirus Has Affected African Women

14 hours ago
1 min read

The Unintended Benefits of East Africa’s Locust Invasion

14 hours ago
1 min read

What Really Went On in Tigray?What Really Went On in Tigray?

14 hours ago
1 min read

The Acceleration of Vaccine Distribution in Africa

14 hours ago

You may have missed

6 min read

Africa Prize Selects 2021 Shortlist Of Entrepreneurial Innovators Shaping The Continent

13 hours ago
1 min read

Dozens of Crocodiles Escape Enclosure in South Africa

14 hours ago
1 min read

Growing the Maghreb’s Property Portfolio

14 hours ago
1 min read

Kenyan Fisherman Swap Out Old Boats for Greener Ones

14 hours ago

We are committed to Africa
Will You Support Us?

Unlike many global publications, for nearly a decade we have been committed to showing a complete picture of Africa – not just a single story.  Offended by one-sided coverage of wars, disasters and disease, the founders of Africa.com created a website that provides a balanced view of Africa – current events, business, arts & culture, travel, fashion, sports, information, development, and more.
Click Here
%d bloggers like this: