Africa.com

Stay Smart About Africa

Harare Looks to Tobacco to Get Out of Economic Slump

3 hours ago 1 min read

Tobacco farmers in Zimbabwe, Africa’s largest tobacco producer, are pinning their economic hopes on the addictive plant. Despite anti-smoking campaigns ahead of the World Health Organization’s No Tobacco Day on May 31, farmers say the crop is one of their biggest sources of income. After quitting journalism at a government-controlled company four years ago, 39-year-old Itai Mazire went into farming. This year, he expects to sell at least 9,000 kilograms of tobacco from his eight-hectare plot, about 150 kilometers east of Harare. Mazire says delayed selling seasons, due to the coronavirus pandemic, forced him to dip into his savings to pay workers. But Mazire says his harvest this year was the biggest ever and he expects sales to more than double that of 2020. After gold, tobacco is Zimbabwe’s biggest foreign currency earner. The cash-strapped government expects earnings this year to jump from last year’s $452 million U.S. dollars to $800 million. Campaigners say Zimbabwe should instead work to replace tobacco, which is known to cause cancer, with other crops that are less damaging to health. The World Health Organization says tobacco  kills more than eight million people each year globally.

SOURCE: VOA

More Articles

1 min read

It’s a Waiting Game after a Tense Poll in Benin

3 hours ago
1 min read

The Doyen of Afrofuturistic Design

3 hours ago
1 min read

Kenya is Now the Most Attractive Destination for Japanese Firms

3 hours ago
1 min read

Kinshasa is Now Fully Under Tshisekedi’s Control

3 hours ago
1 min read

Twitter Makes Its Footprint on the Continent

3 hours ago
1 min read

An Early Warning System to Stay Ahead of Africa’s Meningitis Problem

3 hours ago
1 min read

Getting Locals to Travel like Tourists in South Africa

2 days ago
1 min read

Island Hopping in Lamu

2 days ago
1 min read

The Travel Clan is Dedicated to Showing the Gems of Africa on a Budget

2 days ago

You may have missed

1 min read

Harare Looks to Tobacco to Get Out of Economic Slump

3 hours ago
1 min read

It’s a Waiting Game after a Tense Poll in Benin

3 hours ago
1 min read

The Doyen of Afrofuturistic Design

3 hours ago
1 min read

Kenya is Now the Most Attractive Destination for Japanese Firms

3 hours ago

We are committed to Africa
Will You Support Us?

Unlike many global publications, for nearly a decade we have been committed to showing a complete picture of Africa – not just a single story.  Offended by one-sided coverage of wars, disasters and disease, the founders of Africa.com created a website that provides a balanced view of Africa – current events, business, arts & culture, travel, fashion, sports, information, development, and more.
Click Here
%d bloggers like this: