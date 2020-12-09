Africa.com

Harare Orders a Thorough Check of Imported Cars

12 hours ago 1 min read

Zimbabwe has ordered all motor vehicles imported from Japan to undergo inspection for radiation contamination, with the move set to start at the Beitbridge border post with immediate effect. Zimbabwe’s motor assembling industry has all but collapsed. Nearly all the vehicles on its roads are refurbished imports, mostly from Japan. Figures from the Beitbridge border post show that up to 200 pre-owned vehicles from Japan pass through the border daily into the Zimbabwean market.

