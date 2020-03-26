Thu. Mar 26th, 2020

Africa.com

Stay Smart About Africa

Here’s Why Kampala is Turning Cashless

7 mins ago 1 min read

MTN Uganda has eliminated some charges on its mobile money platform to help spur greater use of digital transactions and discourage the use of cash as a way to potentially slow the spread of the coronavirus outbreak. The company, which has 8 million mobile money users out of a total 13 million mobile phone subscribers, said it will not levy any fees on money sent between customers on its platform, Uganda has so far recorded nine cases of COVID-19. The offer “is designed to reduce the risk of transmission by avoiding the physical exchange of currency notes,” MTN said in a statement issued late on Tuesday. The move follows a similar approach in Kenya where last week the central bank announced measures to encourage the use of mobile money instead of cash to reduce the risk of transmission of the coronavirus in the country.

SOURCE: REUTERS AFRICA

Share it!

More Articles

1 min read

The Nile Water Treaties are Hampering Progress on Building the Grand Dam Project

2 mins ago
1 min read

Strong Words for Nigeria from Outspoken Author

5 mins ago
1 min read

Gaborone’s Move to Keep COVID-19 Out

9 mins ago

You may have missed

1 min read

The Nile Water Treaties are Hampering Progress on Building the Grand Dam Project

2 mins ago
1 min read

Strong Words for Nigeria from Outspoken Author

5 mins ago
1 min read

Here’s Why Kampala is Turning Cashless

7 mins ago
1 min read

Gaborone’s Move to Keep COVID-19 Out

9 mins ago

We are committed to Africa.

Unlike many global publications, for nearly a decade we have been committed to showing a complete picture of Africa – not just a single story.  Offended by one-sided coverage of wars, disasters and disease, the founders of Africa.com created a website that provides a balanced view of Africa – current events, business, arts & culture, travel, fashion, sports, information, development, and more.

Will You Support Us?

Contribute Today