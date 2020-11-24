Africa.com

Here's why the Vic Falls are the Perfect Summer Holiday Destination

3 mins ago 1 min read

Victoria Falls lies on the mighty Zambezi River, forming a natural border between Zambia and Zimbabwe. Known as the “Smoke that Thunders” because of the clouds of mist that rise up when it’s in flood, it’s the largest sheet of falling water in the world. And as one of the world’s Seven Natural Wonders, it’s an experience well worth your time and money – especially after the stresses of the last seven months. While the falls are at their most dramatic from February to July, when the river is in full flood, the summer holidays are the ideal time to go for water-based activities, like white-water rafting or swimming in Devil’s Pool, while the river is at its lowest and the current isn’t as strong. The wilder Zambian side allows you to get up close and personal with the water from inside the Mosi-oa-Tunya National Park. If you do plan to cross the border, which is a spectacular 20-minute walk over Victoria Falls Bridge (you can catch a taxi back), remember to take along your passport.

