Here’s Why Zimbabwe is Nature in the Raw

Share















A place where Big-game spotters get up close to some of the most endangered species in Africa. This would be a safari in the old-fashioned sense of the word—a journey of discovery. Take the roads less traveled to the Eastern Highlands and the southern Lowveld; the deserted ruins of an ancient city and the granite mountains of Matobo; the southern shores of Lake Kariba and the great Zambezi Valley.

SOURCE: CN TRAVELER

Share













