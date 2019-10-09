Where Are The Highest Paying Jobs In Africa?

Have you ever wondered which are the highest paying jobs in Africa? We all want to experience steady career growth; as a result, we’re always on the lookout for better job opportunities. Thanks to growing economies and the improving political situation in many African countries, Africa now has plenty of job opportunities to explore. Different countries have their own main economic activities, which largely determines what kinds of job opportunities are available locally. The entry of large multinational companies into Africa has further opened up a competitive job market that is constantly in search of top talent from across the continent, as well as across the globe.

If you’re searching for paying jobs in Africa, it’s always important to carry out adequate research and find information that can guide you to make an informed decision. Migrating to another African country in search of better paying jobs should always begin by finding out a country’s economic and political stability. Remember: without a good economic and political landscape, there may be no lucrative opportunities to attract foreign professionals.

Some of the key factors to consider when moving for better job opportunities include: security, cost of living, economic growth and inflation, ease of accessing work permits or visas, job promotion prospects, employment income taxation regime, and remuneration benefits among others. Before beginning to make applications or accepting a job offer from a foreign country, you need to have factual information to better assess the suitability of a job.

So, are you planning for your next big career move and wish to know where you can find the highest paying jobs in Africa?

Below are some of the best destinations to consider if you’re looking for high paying jobs in Africa.

Zambia

Zambia is an attractive destination for professionals looking for a place to find well-paying jobs. This country – famous for its rugged, breathtaking scenery and rich, diverse wildlife – is a gold mine for professionals. According to statistics from the World Bank, Zambia witnessed rapid economic growth between 2000 and 2014, with an annual average growth of 7.3%. In the same period, the GDP per Capita went up by 4.3%. Unfortunately, Zambia has experienced political instability that has adversely affected economic growth.

Despite the economic slowdown, the average net monthly salary in Zambia is $1,482. Compared to other African countries, the net salary is lucrative, especially if you search for jobs that compensate well. Some of the top careers that pay well in Zambia include: office administration at $1,925, banking and finance at $1,350, healthcare at $1,310, non-governmental organizations at $1,250, and agriculture at $1,100. Other sectors that pay decent salaries are teaching, tourism, copper mining, and engineering.

The cost of living in Zambia is relatively low compared to many African countries. Lusaka is Zambia’s capital and business hub, so most job opportunities and expatriates reside in Lusaka. Zambia has vibrant financial and banking sectors, large telecommunication giants, and mining corporations. Other towns with a large number of foreign workers include Livingstone, which is the country’s main tourism hub; it is located close to the Victoria Falls and Zambezi River. As always, salaries are paid according to an individual’s cumulative professional experience, industry, and job grade/level.

South Africa

South Africa has one of the strongest economies on the African continent, so it is a major hub for professionals looking to advance their careers. If you want a job that pays well and allows you to live comfortably, South Africa is definitely worth the try. Being the continent’s mining, industrial, and financial hub, there are numerous opportunities worth checking out.

Salaryexplorer.com averages South Africa’s net salary at $1,270 per month. Most of the highest paid professionals in the country include lawyers, IT managers, air traffic controllers, software engineers, architects, and petroleum controllers. As usual, what you earn depends solely on your profession; however, the biggest challenge is getting the job, as well as getting the required legal permits to work in South Africa. Even though the country has numerous cities, most of the jobs are concentrated in the large cities of Pretoria, Johannesburg, Cape Town, and Durban.

With air traffic controllers earning about $3,500 per month, the aviation industry is one of the country’s most lucrative job sectors. Computer and information managers take home approximately $3,600, while petroleum engineers earn $3,500 per month. Other careers that pay well in South Africa are lawyers, earning $4,000, as well as pilots and flight engineers who are paid $4,300 per month. It’s worth mentioning that while the stated salary figures mostly apply to mid-career professionals, top executives also earn up to $20,000 depending on the industry.

Most professionals working in South Africa enjoy attractive benefits that substantially increase their net salaries. According the latest numbeo.com statistics, the average cost of living in South Africa is 44.44. Pretoria leads with an index of 47.32, followed by Johannesburg 45.51, Cape Town at 43.76, and Durban at 41.17. When looking for jobs in the country, you should always take into consideration that the cost of living varies according to the city. Salary figures also depend on the level of experience, so it’s also important to keep this in mind when applying for a job in South Africa.

Namibia

For the purposes of exports, Namibia’s economy relies heavily on extraction and processing of minerals. Namibia is among the world’s top 5 producers of uranium, and the country also has sufficient diamond deposits. Aside from mining, other key sectors of the economy include livestock, farming, and fishing. Namibia’s economy thrives when world commodity prices flourish- especially in the mining sector. Proper regulatory mechanisms, particularly sound economic policies, have helped to sustain Namibia’s economy. Despite global economic challenges, the country’s economic growth has averaged to around 5% in the last couple of years.

Namibia has a fairly well developed economic landscape, which has ultimately generated plenty of job opportunities for both locals and immigrants. The average net salary in Namibia after taxation is $753 per month. One of the most lucrative industries that pays well in Namibia is the aviation industry. Aviation managers earn approximately $2,972 per month, while senior pilots and captains earn up to $6,700 per month.

Other lucrative careers in Namibia include those in the oil, gas, and mining industry, which pay professionals an average monthly salary of $3,700. Actuarial scientists earn $3,300, but senior professionals take home a higher pay perk. Financial and business analysts earn $3,000, medical professionals make $1,700, senior surgeons earn up to $3,715, and software engineers earn approximately $4,500.

Given the high number of multinational companies in Namibia, the perks offered for jobs, especially mid and senior level careers, meet the expectations of many professionals. The cost of living in Namibia is high, and it even surpasses a majority of African countries. This means you need to be careful when negotiating for your salary so that you don’t spend your entire salary on expenses. If you are looking for your next big career move in Africa, Namibia may just have the perfect job you’ve been looking for.

Mauritius

Mauritius is a tiny Indian Ocean island; however, it is popular around the continent and globe for its good governance and robust economy. Mauritius is undoubtedly one of the continent’s most competitive economies, and has continued to experience steady and consistent growth patterns. The country is famously known for its magnificent beaches, vast sugarcane fields, as well as diverse flora and fauna. In recent times, Mauritius has continuously made strides in diversifying its economic activities.

Unlike a couple of African countries that have undergone political turmoil, Mauritius has enjoyed political stability. The island is a hub for various key sectors such as tourism, economic processing zones, and financial services. Recent economic gains have seen Mauritius bypass South Africa to become Africa’s most vibrant and competitive economy.

According to a World Bank Report, Mauritius is the best country in Africa for doing business. Despite recent economic recession, the Mauritian economy remained resilient, and even posted annual growth rates exceeding 3%. Because of its impressive economic and political system, this island is a haven for professionals looking for well-paying jobs in Africa.

Some of the best industries for jobs in Mauritius are the finance, manufacturing, business outsourcing, and tourism sectors. According to statistics from Salary Explorer, the average monthly net salary in Mauritius is $660. However, just like any other country, the salary you earn depends on the sector in which you are employed, as well as your cumulative working experience.

According to statistics from the World Bank, the top 3 sectors that contribute to GDP are finance, real estate, and business services at 22.8%, manufacturing with 16.9%, and transport, storage, and communication services at 10.1%. The highest paid executives of multinational companies, such as directors, earn $16,176. CFO’s earn between $3,676 and $4,000, HR managers earn approximately $3,600, IT managers make around $3,500, and accountants receive about $1,936.

Thanks to an attractive entrepreneurship environment in Mauritius, the country is set to become one of the world’s most successful economies and democracies. In addition, the island has strong institutions that work closely to ensure Mauritius has the best foreign investment climate in Africa. A lot of professionals working in Mauritius have a good time because the taxation regime is competitive. This means that you get to keep a good amount of your income.

If you’re considering a career move to Mauritius, it’s definitely worth a try because the island has numerous multinational companies that offer positive perks. Furthermore, various economic sectors are highly competitive, thus giving you an opportunity to better your career skills.

Tanzania

Tanzania is among the top 10 countries in Africa with the best paying jobs. This East African country has enjoyed relative political stability that has enabled positive economic growth. As many other African countries are struggling to recover economically after civil wars and political turmoil, Tanzania has steered clear of both internal and external political conflicts. Tanzania has had a number of internal clashes over resource usage and sharing, but most of them were on a low scale and never resulted into violent conflicts.

According to World Bank report, Tanzania’s economy has witnessed impressive annual growth averaging between 6-7%. Tanzania’s economy grew rapidly in 2016, ranking it among the fastest growing economies in Sub-Saharan Africa. Numbeo estimates that the average net salary in Tanzania after taxation is $321.

Findings from the Formal Sector Employment and Earnings Survey, published by the National Bureau of Statistics, indicate that insurance and financial services are the 1st and 2nd highest paying sectors, while the mining and quarrying industry comes in the 3rd position. According to the report, financial and insurance services employ the largest portion of employees at 27.8%, followed by mining at 5.9%.

If you’re keen to work in Tanzania, some of the careers that pay the highest salaries include: lawyers, medical doctors, chief executive officers, finance managers, NGO employees, pilots, financial analysts, and oil and gas engineers. According to salary statistics from Salary Explorer, the oil, gas, and mining industry possesses the highest paying career with an average salary of $979. It is followed by the health and medicine industry at $935. Other sectors that appear near the top of the list are executive management at $844, information technology at $677, and accounting and finance at $538.

The cost of living index in Tanzania’s capital of Dar es Salaam stands at 51.94. It is the third highest ranking capital in Africa, following Accra, Ghana and Harare, Zimbabwe. Rent is one of the most expensive expenses in Tanzania, so you need to apply for jobs carefully, and get a well-paying job that will allow you save more.

Ghana

Ghana is known to be Africa’s democracy powerhouse, boasting of a well-established political and governance system that has been instrumental to the country’s economic growth. There is no doubt that Ghana is the envy of many African countries, considering the steps it has achieved towards boosting democracy. This West African nation has the highest GDP per Capita in the entire West Africa region, and is ranked among the top three countries in Africa to uphold freedom of speech and press freedom.

Ghana’s economic sector is vibrant as a result of the rich and diverse natural resources that have spurred economic growth. In 2011, Ghana was named the fastest growing economy in the world. The country’s economy is driven by both oil and non-oil sectors, such as manufacturing, automotive, and ship construction, exportation of digital technology goods, as well as exporting rich resources like industrial minerals and hydrocarbons.

Because of the vibrant economy, Ghana is a top destination for professionals looking for well-paying jobs in Africa. The average monthly net salary in Ghana is $320. According to salaryexplorer.com, some of the lucrative sectors that pay professionals decently include the oil, gas, and mining sector $1937, the transport and courier sector at $2,051, the insurance sector at $1823, the education and teaching sector with $1139, the project management sector at $1359, and the marketing industry at $911. Additionally, there are other sectors that pay desirable salaries if you have sufficient experience. These include information technology, human resources, and hospitality.

The cost of living index in Accra, Ghana’s capital, is 62.34, which places it in the first position on the continent. Rent is one of the highest expenses in Ghana, followed by foodstuff and groceries. There are obviously good opportunities for professionals looking to find high paying jobs in Africa. Ghana is a great country to live and work in; however, in order to make a wise decision, you need to do your research well and analyze the salary scales in accordance to the cost of living.

Most of Ghana’s jobs are located in the capital of Accra, as well as other key cities such as Kumasi and Sekondi-Takoradi. Ghana has a large number of multinational companies; therefore, many expatriates and immigrants work in various sectors of the economy.

Morocco

Are you looking at Morocco for your next career move? This Northern African country has long been known to have a vibrant and stable economy. For this reason, Morocco is a great destination for expatriates looking for well-paying jobs in Africa. The country’s economy is diverse and market-oriented. Because it is located near Europe, it is also well supported and well developed. In the recent years, Morocco’s economy has experienced steady growth characterized by low inflation. However, the economic meltdown in Europe in 2012 adversely affected the country and triggered a slowdown.

Expats working in Morocco have numerous opportunities to serve in the country’s growing economy. Unfortunately, things took a turn for the worse in 2016 when the country suffered political instability. Threatened with civil strife, Morocco formed a grand coalition government that is currently working to make Morocco the industrial hub for both the Middle East and North Africa.

With a stabilizing economy, the GDP is expected to rise to 3.7%. The average net salary in Morocco is $420 per month, so if you happen to work in any of the top industries, you stand a good chance to earn a lucrative salary. Positive macroeconomic policies have ensured the country’s economy sustains a positive trend. According to Salary Explorer, some of the well-paying job sectors in Morocco include human resources with $5,325, manufacturing with $4,260, business and finance with $4,260, tourism and hospitality with $3,195, and banking with $2,702.

Numbeo.com estimates the cost of living index in Rabat, Morocco’s capital, at 42.62. In addition, the standards of living in Morocco vary depending on where you end up working. It is wise to find out the local standards of living in the city you want to find a job. In its African Competitiveness Report of 2014-2015, the World Economic Forum named Morocco the most competitive North African economy.

The Moroccan government has laid out numerous policies to woo foreigners into the country, and this has led to an increased number of multinational firms in major cities such as Casablanca, Rabat, and Tangier. The establishment of free trade zones, in addition to the country’s strategic position, is poised to attract more direct foreign investments.

There are plenty of successful job opportunities around Africa. However, these 8 top countries are a good starting point if you want to see how much you’re likely to earn when landing a job in the continent. With more African economies growing, new countries are expected to join the list of African countries that have high paying jobs.

Libya

Many governments advise against all travel to Libya due to its current standing. As with all life transitions, we recommend that you do your research.

Libya is among the top African countries in which lucrative jobs can be found. Libya is also one of the world’s ten richest oil-producing countries. Being an oil-rich country, the economy is in good condition. Therefore, you can find plenty of career opportunities. After the death of Muammar Gaddafi, chaos ensued and plunged the country into political chaos. Even though efforts have been made to restore peace, Libya’s economy was affected.

Despite political challenges, Libya’s job market remains lucrative for many professionals seeking good career opportunities. According to statistics from Salary Explorer, the average net monthly salary in Libya is $1, 800. Some lucrative industries with the highest paying jobs include oil and mining, where a senior geologist can earn up to $7,300 per month.

Other top industries with well-paying careers are banking and finance – top executives take home an average of $6,700. In addition, health industry workers earn around $6,500, and engineering related careers earn approximately $4,400. From the salary scales, it is clear that professionals working in the oil, gas, and mining industries earn the highest salaries compared to those working in supporting roles.

Working in Libya is highly beneficial because the cost of living is relatively low. Key products that are needed on a daily basis, such as bread, water, petrol, and gas are highly subsidized. Aside from rent, many other items are also affordable. This means you get to incur fewer expenses and keep most of your money.

Because there are plenty of opportunities, you may have an easier time finding a good job in Libya if you have the right credentials. Numerous African governments have also made signed agreements with Libya in order to secure employment for their citizens. For instance, in 2017, the Ugandan government managed to secure employment for Ugandan medical professionals in Libya. Under the arrangement, 300 doctors, 600 nurses, and 600 laboratory professionals were to be absorbed into the Libyan job market.

Like this: Like Loading...