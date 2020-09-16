Wed. Sep 16th, 2020

Africa.com

Stay Smart About Africa

Hip Hop Band “Da Zukunst” Release “Halleluyah” – The Second Part Of Their Trilogy “Faith, Love, Hope”

Da Zukunst
1 hour ago 2 min read

Share it!

Not long ago, the world needed a lot of LOVE in times of self-isolation and physical distancing. Love on all channels. Love for lonely souls. For people at higher risk from coronavirus (COVID-19), who could not receive visitors?

For single mums who could not take their children to childcare. For freelancers, artists, restaurant and club owners and many others fearing for their livelihood. For burned-out nurses working in 12-hour shifts. We all are facing so many challenges, fears and issues that the importance of love, care and compassion can all too easily be forgotten.

Francis „Blak – I“and Mattan Original from “Da Zukunst” recognized these issues and spontaneously released their first single “Love Now”. Without much planning or a marketing concept, it was all about instantly reaching as many people as possible and to spread love. Originally, the song “Klickz” was planned as the first single. “Klickz”, featuring singer and actor Michael Davies, is also going to be released later this year.

In the meantime, “Da Zukunst” prioritized other songs – special times call for special measures. And while LOVE is incredibly important during these times, we need more than that. “Faith, Love, Hope” is what the world needs right now.

Da Zukunst

For this very reason, “Da Zukunst” released their new song “Halleluyah” featuring Nigerian singer Cedar Case. For all believers, for all those who cannot gather to live and celebrate their faith, to praise God. For all those who are not losing faith and hope. For all those who know how important it is – especially during these difficult times – to be grateful to our almighty God…even for the small stuff that we so often take for granted.

The music video by Martin Tröster – created with the loving support of the ever-growing “Da Zukunst” family – highlights that nothing compares to praising the Lord with beautiful gospel music.

Get ready to worship with “Da Zukunst” and Cedar Case.

Tags:

More Articles

2 min read

Amusement Park: A Release Date To Remember…

2 days ago
4 min read

Meet The Cameroonian Singer Heating Up The Global Music Scene

1 week ago
1 min read

Fireboy DML Joins Ebro Darden On Apple Music To Discuss His Acclaimed Sophomore Album Apollo

3 weeks ago
1 min read

Burna Boy’s Twice As Tall Has Achieved Phenomenal Milestones On Apple Music

3 weeks ago
2 min read

Niteke – Gabiro Mtu Necessary & Asen B

4 weeks ago
2 min read

Elaine Claims The Top Spot As Apple Music’s Most-Streamed South African Female Artist In 2020 To Date

1 month ago
2 min read

Black British Rapper Releases Book To Inspire Creatives During The Pandemic

1 month ago
2 min read

Apple Music Shines The Spotlight On Durban Singer Azana

1 month ago
2 min read

Apple Music’s Africa Now Radio With Cuppy Features Yemi Alade This Sunday

1 month ago

You may have missed

2 min read

Hip Hop Band “Da Zukunst” Release “Halleluyah” – The Second Part Of Their Trilogy “Faith, Love, Hope”

1 hour ago
1 min read

South African Photographer Snaps Flower Power

12 hours ago
1 min read

Senegalese Delivery Startup Now Active in 5 African Markets

12 hours ago
1 min read

Why African States Host Foreign Military Bases

12 hours ago

We are committed to Africa.

Unlike many global publications, for nearly a decade we have been committed to showing a complete picture of Africa – not just a single story.  Offended by one-sided coverage of wars, disasters and disease, the founders of Africa.com created a website that provides a balanced view of Africa – current events, business, arts & culture, travel, fashion, sports, information, development, and more.

Will You Support Us?

Contribute Today