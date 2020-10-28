His Excellency, Macky Sall, President Of The Republic Of Senegal, Confirms Attendance To Sim Senegal Virtual Mining Summit

Share it!

The 2020 event will address the Conclusions & Recommendations of the review of Senegal’s mining code (2016), on 3 – 4 November.

The 2-day of SIM Senegal Virtual Mining Summit is under the high patronage of His Excellency Macky SALL, President of the Republic of Senegal, who will proceed with the inauguration of the live opening ceremony. The event taking place on 3 – 4 November 2020, under the theme “For a resilient mining sector in Senegal”, will lead the debate centred around the conclusions and recommendations of the review of Senegal’s 2016 Mining Code, and also the impact of COVID-19 and what needs to be considered to strengthen the mining sector for sustainability and growth.

The virtual event, being organised while waiting for the 6th edition of SIM Senegal Conference and Exhibition in June 2021, has confirmed the attendance of Aïssatou Sophie GLADIMA, Hon. Minister of Mines and Geology, Senegal; Dr. Birane Niane Technical Advisor, Minister of Mines and Geology, Senegal; Rokhaya Samba Diéne, Dir. Mining Prospecting and Promotion, Ministry of Mines and Geology, Senegal; Lamine Diou Director of Control, Ministry of Mines and Geology of Senegal, and others.

The participants of this virtual summit will benefit from:

1. Recorded and first-hand content on the West African mining sector

2. Two-day Virtual Conference with live presentations

3. Communication and engagement features

4. Presentation of key mining projects in Senegal

5. Simultaneous Translation in English And French

6. Dedicated “virtual meeting rooms” to allow the attendees to network

7. Reasonable fee for a high-level summit with hundreds of mining stakeholders

The attendees will access to the summit via the official event application helping them to network with government officials, mining exploration & service companies, legal & finance experts and all organisations who are involved in the mining supply and value chain in West Africa, as if they were at a live event in Senegal.

The SIM Senegal Virtual Mining Summit counts with relevant key players in the market, that will expose their products and services virtually, namely: Forage FTE, Geotec Afrique, Olipes, SSTP, SGS, Haladjian, Somiva, Roc Impact, Trelleborg, Krohne, Titanobel, S.I.G. SPA, Ste. Senegalaise, Mineex, Saudequip, Sococim, CTA Group, Vivo Energy Senegal, IDC Drilling company, Agts, Schenck Process, Grande Cote Operrations SA and Sotrafa.