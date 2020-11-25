Africa.com

Stay Smart About Africa

How Africa’s Girls Fare on the Girl-Friendly Index

3 mins ago 1 min read

A new, comprehensive flagship report shows how friendly African governments are towards girls, and the extent to which they meet their legal obligations. As underscored in the Getting Girls Equal report, a detailed report that evaluates the status of girls and the law in Africa, many girls are at risk of sexual exploitation, harmful cultural practices such as female genital mutilation and child marriage, and dropping out of school. Girls are exposed to extreme violence and abductions. For instance, abductions of girls and attacks on schools in Cameroon, Chad, Democratic Republic of Congo, Burkina Faso, Mali and Nigeria have led to school closures. As shown in the African Report on Child Wellbeing, girls occupy a unique, vulnerable position in African society. Social norms, practices and attitudes are prejudicial to the life, survival and development of girls. The Girl-Friendliness Index, as provided for in the report, is a rights-based statistical tool and conceptual framework anchored on three pillars of children’s rights: protection, provision and participation. Overall, the countries that score highest as friendly towards girls are Mauritius, Tunisia, South Africa, Seychelles, Algeria, Cabo Verde and Namibia.

SOURCE: THE CONVERSATION

More Articles

1 min read

Addis Tells Everyone to Stay Out of It

14 mins ago
1 min read

Nigeria’s Men Take the Lead in Fight against GBV

18 mins ago
1 min read

Here’s why the Vic Falls are the Perfect Summer Holiday Destination

23 hours ago
1 min read

The Changing Nature of Education in Africa

24 hours ago
1 min read

South Africa is Living Beyond its Means

24 hours ago
1 min read

All Hands on Deck to Quell Insurgency in Mozambique

24 hours ago
1 min read

Coming to America has Been Made More Difficult for these African States

24 hours ago
1 min read

The Soft Power Credentials of these Ex African Statesmen

24 hours ago
1 min read

African States Join Efforts to Create a Coronavirus Vaccine

24 hours ago

You may have missed

1 min read

How Africa’s Girls Fare on the Girl-Friendly Index

3 mins ago
1 min read

Addis Tells Everyone to Stay Out of It

14 mins ago
1 min read

Nigeria’s Men Take the Lead in Fight against GBV

18 mins ago
3 min read

TANG, A New Dawn For The Joburg Foodie Scene Set In A Landmark, Iconic Site

11 hours ago

We are committed to Africa
Will You Support Us?

Unlike many global publications, for nearly a decade we have been committed to showing a complete picture of Africa – not just a single story.  Offended by one-sided coverage of wars, disasters and disease, the founders of Africa.com created a website that provides a balanced view of Africa – current events, business, arts & culture, travel, fashion, sports, information, development, and more.
Click Here
Namibia
%d bloggers like this: