How Africa’s Learners Managed Schooling during Lockdowns

Campaign for Female Education (Camfed), the international nonprofit’s mission is to eradicate poverty in Africa through the education of girls and the empowerment of young women. Through financial and motivational support, Camfed helps girls transition from primary to secondary schools across 6,853 government partner schools in Ghana, Malawi, Tanzania, Zambia and Zimbabwe. The nonprofit helped ensure learning continued during the pandemic in some of these countries through innovative remote learning methods like radio and television programs, offline data sharing apps and WhatsApp. It worked with a core team of young women who have access to the internet, who downloaded and shared available educational content with the learners through offline data sharing apps. In Zambia and Tanzania, Camfed reaches nearly 80,000 students through radio programs. Frontline workers are sometimes invited on to talk about the virus, with the broadcast broken down into local dialects so everyone gets a clear understanding.

SOURCE: CNN

