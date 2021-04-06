Africa.com

Stay Smart About Africa

How has ECOWAS Fared with Emerging and Recurring Security Threats in the Region?

10 hours ago 1 min read

The Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) was formed in 1975 by West African states to accelerate economic growth and development in the region. Its member states include Benin Republic, Burkina Faso, Cape Verde, Côte d’Ivoire, The Gambia, Ghana, Guinea, Guinea Bissau, Liberia, Mali, Niger, Senegal, Sierra Leone, Togo, and Nigeria. One of the major security threats in the region is drug trafficking. This challenge has been coupled with alarming kidnappings at sea in the Gulf of Guinea. ECOWAS tried to address the drug crime through the adoption of a policy in 2009 and a year later agreeing the Dakar Initiative. Most of its efforts have focused on restricting the flow of drugs, strengthening borders, and prosecuting culprits. Then there is the ongoing terrorism of Boko Haram and its splinter sects in Nigeria. This has become a normalised phenomenon with seismic reverberations in neighbouring states. The challenge is compounded by the activities of armed bandits and kidnappers. ECOWAS adopted a counter-terrorism strategy and implementation plan in 2013. This outlined three main pillars: prevent, pursue, reconstruct.

SOURCE: THE CONVERSATION

More Articles

1 min read

Movie Actress Reclaims her African Name

10 hours ago
1 min read

Solar Leasing Firm Powers Cold Storage Facility in Zimbabwe

10 hours ago
1 min read

Prison Break Highlights Nigeria’s Security Weakness

10 hours ago
1 min read

Initiatives Lost in the Pandemic

10 hours ago
1 min read

No Where to Go

10 hours ago
1 min read

Some Relief for the Residents of Palma

10 hours ago
1 min read

It’s Easier to be an Entrepreneur as a Woman in Ghana than in any Other Country

10 hours ago
1 min read

Popular Singer’s Impassioned Plea for Tigray

10 hours ago
1 min read

Getting Foreign Forces Out of Ethiopia

10 hours ago

You may have missed

3 min read

New Report Suggests The Creation Of 1M Job Opportunities By 2030 On The Horizon For Unemployed African Youth

4 hours ago
2 min read

ZIMEC: Zambia’s Leading & Mining And Energy Event To Celebrate Its 10th Anniversary Virtually

6 hours ago
6 min read

Is the Horn of Africa under threat of losing foreign direct investment?

6 hours ago
1 min read

Movie Actress Reclaims her African Name

10 hours ago

We are committed to Africa
Will You Support Us?

Unlike many global publications, for nearly a decade we have been committed to showing a complete picture of Africa – not just a single story.  Offended by one-sided coverage of wars, disasters and disease, the founders of Africa.com created a website that provides a balanced view of Africa – current events, business, arts & culture, travel, fashion, sports, information, development, and more.
Click Here
%d bloggers like this: