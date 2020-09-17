Thu. Sep 17th, 2020

Africa.com

Stay Smart About Africa

How Museums can Influence Africa’s Research Agenda

9 mins ago 1 min read

Share it!

Museums have also been integral in advancing science over the past couple of centuries. Natural science researchers at South African museums have contributed a great deal to the advancement of biological, geological and palaeontological sciences. Museum scientists have collected, analysed and mapped biological collections. This has added to our understanding of modern terrestrial and marine ecological and environmental change. South African natural science museum research has also moved with the times. As climate change, pollution, sustainable resource management and water scarcity have become important discussion points, so the research done at natural science museums has aligned to these concerns. Exhibitions are also increasingly becoming more relevant in addressing and discussing these issues. At Cape Town’s Iziko South African Museum, scientists are turning to a little-known field of research to better understand past and present climate and environmental change. We are among those studying microfossils in a field called micropalaeontology. It allows us to learn from the past in a bid to mitigate the present effects of a changing climate.

SOURCE: THE CONVERSATION

More Articles

1 min read

Vote on a New Constitution in Algeria Marks a Turning Point

36 seconds ago
1 min read

What Airlines Need to Do to Recover

6 mins ago
1 min read

Bizarre Prison Escape Rocks Kampala

14 mins ago
1 min read

Tanzania’s Hottest Football Club Makes a Bold Move

21 mins ago
1 min read

Revolutionising the Kenyan Working Space

32 mins ago
1 min read

Millions of People in Sudan are Facing Economic Hardship

37 mins ago
1 min read

The Somali Businesses Financing Terrorism

45 mins ago
1 min read

World Bank Launches Multi-billion Dollar Africa Climate Change Strategy

55 mins ago
1 min read

This Moroccan Town has Preserved Jimi Hendrix’s Legacy

1 day ago

You may have missed

1 min read

Vote on a New Constitution in Algeria Marks a Turning Point

37 seconds ago
1 min read

What Airlines Need to Do to Recover

6 mins ago
1 min read

How Museums can Influence Africa’s Research Agenda

9 mins ago
1 min read

Bizarre Prison Escape Rocks Kampala

14 mins ago

We are committed to Africa.

Unlike many global publications, for nearly a decade we have been committed to showing a complete picture of Africa – not just a single story.  Offended by one-sided coverage of wars, disasters and disease, the founders of Africa.com created a website that provides a balanced view of Africa – current events, business, arts & culture, travel, fashion, sports, information, development, and more.

Will You Support Us?

Contribute Today