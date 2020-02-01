How to be a Solo Traveller in East Africa

Have you always dreamed of viewing gorillas in the jungles of Rwanda, meeting a Maasai chief in Kenya, or spotting the ‘Big Five’ in Tanzania – but lack the confidence to tackle East Africa independently? A group tour can simplify the experience of visiting this vast, stunning, region of the world. While East Africa’s tourism infrastructure is well developed and travelling solo in most countries here is perfectly achievable, opting for a group tour means you can bundle in a number of big animal-viewing experiences together in multiple countries, without getting hit by lone-traveller supplements – not to mention having the transport between them organised for you. Encompassing a number of bucket-list destinations, the tours attract a diverse group of travellers, meaning you’re unlikely to be the only solo traveller sandwiched between canoodling couples.

SOURCE: LONELY PLANET