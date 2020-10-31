Africa.com

Stay Smart About Africa

How to Capture the Smells of Nairobi’s Slums in a Rose-Scented Perfume

3 mins ago 1 min read

Share it!

A recent study of how people associate certain smells could end up changing the scent of Nairobi.  Coltrane McDowell, a Canadian Master’s student has compiled his thesis based on the impact of smell on social dynamics in Kenya. What he found is that people perceive certain aromas as either clean or dirty, and it influences the way that they treat people. In the process, he also identified a way to convert the output of one local industry so that it’s smelling like roses. “In present day Nairobi smell is linked to class,” explains McDowell. “It distinguishes those who can access hygiene versus those who can’t; the sort of industries you are involved in to earn your living; and if the work you do is perceived as illegal or immoral.” McDowell began to make maps of smells across the city and found that there were two areas in particular that were defined by the smell of Nairobi’s home-brewed chang’aa, a very strong liquor that is made by fermenting grains. His fascination with smell began when he looked into why certain environments (and by extension the people who occupy them) are perceived as being “clean” while others are perceived as “dirty”, and how manufacturers of industrial cleaning products are able to influence this perception with the scents that were add to the products they sold.

SOURCE: DESIGN INDABA

More Articles

1 min read

The Ultimate Homecoming Experience for Africans Born in the Diaspora

3 seconds ago
1 min read

SA’s Diamond Fibre of Mohair Shines at South African Fashion Week

4 mins ago
1 min read

100 Most Popular African Foods

6 mins ago
1 min read

10 African Films That Deal With Protest Culture & History

7 mins ago
1 min read

Daily Paper’s New York Flagship Opening is About Community and Creativity, Not the Pandemic

9 mins ago
1 min read

A Scoresheet of US Investments in Africa

15 hours ago
1 min read

The Important Role Smartphones Play in Africans Migrating

15 hours ago
1 min read

KonstructApp Aims to Stimulate Africa’s Construction Value Chain

15 hours ago
1 min read

African Workers Get Raw Deal in Lebanon

15 hours ago

You may have missed

1 min read

The Ultimate Homecoming Experience for Africans Born in the Diaspora

4 seconds ago
1 min read

How to Capture the Smells of Nairobi’s Slums in a Rose-Scented Perfume

3 mins ago
1 min read

SA’s Diamond Fibre of Mohair Shines at South African Fashion Week

4 mins ago
1 min read

100 Most Popular African Foods

6 mins ago

We are committed to Africa.

Unlike many global publications, for nearly a decade we have been committed to showing a complete picture of Africa – not just a single story.  Offended by one-sided coverage of wars, disasters and disease, the founders of Africa.com created a website that provides a balanced view of Africa – current events, business, arts & culture, travel, fashion, sports, information, development, and more.

Will You Support Us?

Contribute Today