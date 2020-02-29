Sat. Feb 29th, 2020

Africa.com

Stay Smart About Africa

How to Enjoy Nature in the Mother City

5 mins ago 1 min read

The City of Cape Town has published a draft Nature Reserves by-law that aims to protect and preserve the nature reserves in the city’s municipal boundaries. The City manages 23 nature reserves that fall under the National Environmental Management Protected Areas Act (NEMPAA). These reserves boast the beauty and diversity of the Cape Floristic Region, one of six in the world. the proposed by-law will ensure that the City fulfills its obligations under NEMPAA and that they continue to be used by citizens and tourists in a sustainable manner. Once this by-law is approved, the City could enforce regulations relating to nature reserves through the municipal court system and the issuing of compliance notices.

SOURCE: GETAWAY

Share and Enjoy !

More Articles

1 min read

Algeria Boasts Many Ideal Destinations

6 mins ago
1 min read

Why Senegal Should be on Your 2020 Travel Goals

7 mins ago
1 min read

Tanzania Cements its Status as One of the World’s Best Tourism Destinations

8 mins ago

You may have missed

1 min read

How to Enjoy Nature in the Mother City

5 mins ago
1 min read

Algeria Boasts Many Ideal Destinations

6 mins ago
1 min read

Why Senegal Should be on Your 2020 Travel Goals

7 mins ago
1 min read

Tanzania Cements its Status as One of the World’s Best Tourism Destinations

8 mins ago

Will you support us?

We are committed to Africa

Unlike many global publications, for nearly a decade we have been committed to showing a complete picture of Africa – not just a single story.  Offended by one sided coverage of wars, disasters and disease, the founders of Africa.com created a news site that provides a balanced view of Africa – current events, business, arts & culture, travel, fashion, sports, development, etc. 

If you are able to, please support Africa.com with as little as $1.

It means a lot to us. Really.

Contribute Now