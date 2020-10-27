How Trump Fumbled the Dam Deal in the Nile

For critics of US President Donald Trump, escalating tensions between two long-standing American allies, Egypt and Ethiopia, over a mega dam on a tributary of the River Nile marks the biggest diplomatic failure of his administration in Africa. Mr Trump said last week that Egypt might “blow up” the Ethiopian-built dam, despite boasting in January that he deserved a Nobel Peace Prize because he had “made a deal”. “I saved a big war. I’ve saved a couple of them,” he said, shortly after Ethiopia’s Prime Minister Abi Ahmed was awarded the prize. Mr Trump’s comments were vague, but seemed to be a reference to his intervention – at the request of Egypt’s President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi, whom he once reportedly called his “favourite dictator” – to resolve the dispute over the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam (Gerd). Egypt sees the dam as an “existential threat” to its survival, a concern shared, albeit to a lesser extent, by Sudan. Ethiopia, on the other hand, regards the dam as vital for its energy needs. Kenya-based Horn of Africa security analyst Rashid Abdi said US mediation over the dam had worsened tensions between Egypt and Ethiopia.
SOURCE: BBC
More Articles
[OPINION] Africa’s Contribution to the Field of Nuclear Non-proliferation has Long Been Ignored
The Third Wave of Africa’s Tech Revolution
African Author’s Make the Booker’s Cut
KonstructApp Aims to Stimulate Africa’s Construction Value Chain
The Important Role Smartphones Play in Africans Migrating
A School Day Turns Into a Nightmare
Will this Farming Technique Help Zimbabweans Out of Hunger?
Gender Parity in 8th Angel Fair Africa Cohort
Holding Our Breath for an African at the WTO Helm