Africa.com

Stay Smart About Africa

How Tunisia’s 3D Mask are Made

38 seconds ago 1 min read

Engineering student Taha Grach is helping Tunisia in the fight against Covid-19 – by 3D-printing face masks. He is one of six, at the National School of Engineering in Sousse that is being overseen by medical and engineering organisations. The team even came up with a new design so they could cut the processing time down from 90 minutes to just 2 minutes per mask. The national engineering school of Sousse (ENISo) was created in July 2005 to answer a national needs in engineers in innovative advanced specialties: mechatronics, industrial electronics and applied computing. These specialties enable ENISo to distinguish itself from other national engineering schools.

SOURCE: BBC

Share it!

More Articles

1 min read

What South Africa Wants from the IMF

2 mins ago
1 min read

African Recipients of the IMF’s Catastrophe Containment and Relief Trust

4 mins ago
1 min read

Express Delivery to Help Fight the Pandemic in Poorer African Countries

6 mins ago

You may have missed

1 min read

How Tunisia’s 3D Mask are Made

38 seconds ago
1 min read

What South Africa Wants from the IMF

2 mins ago
1 min read

African Recipients of the IMF’s Catastrophe Containment and Relief Trust

4 mins ago
1 min read

Express Delivery to Help Fight the Pandemic in Poorer African Countries

6 mins ago

We are committed to Africa.

Unlike many global publications, for nearly a decade we have been committed to showing a complete picture of Africa – not just a single story.  Offended by one-sided coverage of wars, disasters and disease, the founders of Africa.com created a website that provides a balanced view of Africa – current events, business, arts & culture, travel, fashion, sports, information, development, and more.

Will You Support Us?

Contribute Today