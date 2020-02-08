How US Customs Officers Damaged a Revered West African Artist’s Custom-built Kora

Transportation Security Administration (TSA) isn’t known for making happy travelers, but a recent incident involving a famous Malian musician has many up in arms. Learn how a precious and delicate instrument came to an untimely end thanks to some less than careful handling by TSA. On the morning of Feb. 4, the acclaimed Malian musician Ballaké Sissoko arrived in Paris after a two-week tour in the U.S. to find his custom-built kora broken into several pieces in its hard case, with a notice of baggage inspection from the TSA.
SOURCE: QUARTZ AFRICA
More Stories
The Most Beautiful Object in South Africa
BBC Radio’s DJ Edu Picks His 10 Artists to Watch in 2020
How Ghana’s Historic Homecoming is Changing Africa