Hundreds Connect Virtually to Remember Madiba

Ordinarily, thousands would gather at the Union Buildings, where in triumph Madiba was inaugurated as South Africa’s first democratic President, and in sadness his body lay in state for a final time in 2013. But given the times, the event was held virtually this weekend on Saturday 5 and Sunday 6 December, with just a small number of people observing all COVID protocols and gathering at the Union Buildings to do a symbolic 6.7 kilometre walk through the streets of Tshwane in his memory and also to remember all the lives lost globally to the Coronavirus this year. While the event may have been more subdued, the big upside was that the virtual event allowed particpants across South Africa and the rest of the world to be part of the event over 5, 10 and 21 kilometres. People from as far afield as the United Kingdom, Canada, the United States, Zambia, Australia, Belgium, the Democratic Republic of Congo, France, Italy, the Netherlands, India, Zimbabwe and Nigeria participated in the MRWR this weekend, as the event stretched across the globe for the first time. All participants were awarded a unique virtual medal and certificate to confirm their participation in the 2020 Mandela Remembrance Walk and Run.

SOURCE: VENTURES AFRICA

Like this: Like Loading...