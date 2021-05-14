Africa.com

Hustling, Happiness And A Blow-Up Doll Named Percy

By Dale Hefer

An Unusual Guide to Success and Contentment

A compelling, diverse, and often bizarre array of anecdotes that will help you navigate your business and personal lives in this most peculiar of worlds.

What do the knees of a deputy president, a flatulent rescue dog, a model with big nipples, and a purple mullet have in common? They all taught the author valuable life lessons!

Hustling, Happiness, and a Blow-Up Doll Named Percy tells moving personal stories from Dale Hefer’s life. From her award-winning marketing career to her journey to sobriety, Dale provides key life.

Lessons and essential business tips for new and seasoned professionals – and anyone looking for a fresh and positive start.

Using humorous stories of her real-life experiences – for example, why everyone needs a blow-up doll named ‘Percy’ – Dale demonstrates how to navigate this strange world so that you, too, can find your own brand of happiness

