By Dale Hefer
An Unusual Guide to Success and Contentment
A compelling, diverse, and often bizarre array of anecdotes that will help you navigate your business and personal lives in this most peculiar of worlds.
What do the knees of a deputy president, a flatulent rescue dog, a model with big nipples, and a purple mullet have in common? They all taught the author valuable life lessons!
Hustling, Happiness, and a Blow-Up Doll Named Percy tells moving personal stories from Dale Hefer’s life. From her award-winning marketing career to her journey to sobriety, Dale provides key life.
Lessons and essential business tips for new and seasoned professionals – and anyone looking for a fresh and positive start.
Using humorous stories of her real-life experiences – for example, why everyone needs a blow-up doll named ‘Percy’ – Dale demonstrates how to navigate this strange world so that you, too, can find your own brand of happiness
Thanks for reading and for your interest in Africa. Content is produced in collaboration between Africa.com’s editorial team and our partners — including nongovernmental organizations, private sector stakeholders, agencies and institutions. If you are interested in telling stories in an impactful way to shine a spotlight on a particular issue, please email editor@africa.com. We look forward to hearing from you.
More Articles
ScaleUp Africa Joins Global Tech Leaders In Paris To Promote Digital Sustainable Development Projects
Sun International Scoops African Marketing Award
South Africa Must Play To Its Strengths As It Rebuilds The Economy
Ministerial Agreement Threatens Tariff Increases And Nuclear Safety At Koeberg
Africa Shines This May With Boomerang’s My African Stories Series!
The Legatum Center For Development & Entrepreneurship At The Massachusetts Institute Of Technology (Cambridge, Ma)
The Green Economy And Africa
Mastercard Partners With Billetera To Offer Cutting-Edge Digital Payment Solutions In Democratic Republic Of Congo
DHL-Ethiopian Airlines Logistics Services Appoints DHL Veteran To Steer The Company’s Next Phase Of Growth