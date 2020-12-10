Africa.com

iiDENTIFii Wins AI Leader Award at Future of HR and Africa Tech Week 2020

22 mins ago 2 min read

iiDENTIFii cements place as innovative biometric identity industry leader

The recent Future of HR and Africa Tech Week Awards was held on a digital stage, where iiDENTIFii – a global trailblazer in biometric identity, took the award for AI Leader.  

The Future of HR and Africa Tech Week Awards are renowned as one of the top 20 awards ceremonies for African technology innovation and future forward-thinking HR in the continent. As such, Gur Geva, Founder and CEO of iiDENTIFii, was thrilled to be a part of the distinguished group of winners and gave thanks to his dedicated team of developers.

Geva says, “I want to thank every developer on our AI team for every line of code they have written, and for their dedication in the face of 12 to 16 hour-long days.”

The AI Leader Award is a highly sought-after distinction as it showcases a company’s ability to provide innovation through AI that ultimately betters the performance of their clients. iiDENTIFii’s successes over the past 18 months, even when confronted by the COVID-19 pandemic, could not distract from the company’s capacity to fulfil to their customers’ needs.

Geva also acknowledged iiDENTIFii’s first client, Standard Bank South Africa (SBSA), Africa’s most prominent bank by assets, for their faith in iiDENTIFii’s team. He added, “iiDENTIFii extends a big thank-you to SBSA because of their trust in our capability to handle massive volumes of transactions and financial inclusions seamlessly and accurately.” 

The fight against identity fraud is an unremitting battle, especially when we consider that over R106 million was lost to fraudulent activity on other banking apps alone in 2019. Geva concludes, “iiDENTIFii’s team of developers are constantly evolving the company’s algorithms and smart architecture to provide a digital AI environment that enables Know Your Customer (KYC) technology – a critical service in the fight against global identity fraud.”

