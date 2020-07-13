Africa.com

IMF Revises North Africa’s Economic Outlook

1 min ago 1 min read

Economies in the Middle East and North Africa are expected to contract further this year than initially estimated. In its updated economic outlook, the International Monetary Fund forecast a contraction of 5.7% in the region this year, more than two percentage points lower than its estimate of 3.3% in April. The dual shock of a sharp decline in crude prices and persisting uncertainty regarding the length of the coronavirus pandemic have clouded prospects for an economic rebound.

SOURCE: BLOOMBERG

