Infinity Exhibition Celebrates West African Design Talent Kossi Aguessy

A new contemporary arts complex in Togo, the Palais de Lome, has opened with a fascinating exhibit of industrial designs by home-grown talent, Kossi Aguessy. Despite his life being cut short, the designer created a far-ranging body of work through collaborations with Phillippe Starck, the Coca Cola Company, Renault and more. The Infinity exhibition showcases his aesthetic, which curator Sandra Agbessi describes as “futuristic, multicultural and polymorphic”. It also mourns the loss of a huge talent who helped to make West African creativity visible on the global stage. With limited records to draw on, Agbessi had to track down the designer’s former collaborators from around the world to assemble the pieces in Infinity, and said they were all effusive in their praise for the designer.

SOURCE: DEZEEN

