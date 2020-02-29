Sat. Feb 29th, 2020

Africa.com

Stay Smart About Africa

Infinity Exhibition Celebrates West African Design Talent Kossi Aguessy

4 mins ago 1 min read

A new contemporary arts complex in Togo, the Palais de Lome, has opened with a fascinating exhibit of industrial designs by home-grown talent, Kossi Aguessy. Despite his life being cut short, the designer created a far-ranging body of work through collaborations with Phillippe Starck, the Coca Cola Company, Renault and more. The Infinity exhibition showcases his aesthetic, which curator Sandra Agbessi describes as “futuristic, multicultural and polymorphic”. It also mourns the loss of a huge talent who helped to make West African creativity visible on the global stage. With limited records to draw on, Agbessi had to track down the designer’s former collaborators from around the world to assemble the pieces in Infinity, and said they were all effusive in their praise for the designer.

SOURCE: DEZEEN

Share and Enjoy !

More Articles

1 min read

Tanzania Cements its Status as One of the World’s Best Tourism Destinations

55 seconds ago
1 min read

The Perfect Spot to Mix Business and Pleasure at the Revamped Kruger Gate

2 mins ago
1 min read

The 7 Best East African Songs of the Month

6 mins ago

You may have missed

1 min read

Tanzania Cements its Status as One of the World’s Best Tourism Destinations

55 seconds ago
1 min read

The Perfect Spot to Mix Business and Pleasure at the Revamped Kruger Gate

2 mins ago
1 min read

Infinity Exhibition Celebrates West African Design Talent Kossi Aguessy

4 mins ago
1 min read

The 7 Best East African Songs of the Month

6 mins ago

Will you support us?

We are committed to Africa

Unlike many global publications, for nearly a decade we have been committed to showing a complete picture of Africa – not just a single story.  Offended by one sided coverage of wars, disasters and disease, the founders of Africa.com created a news site that provides a balanced view of Africa – current events, business, arts & culture, travel, fashion, sports, development, etc. 

If you are able to, please support Africa.com with as little as $1.

It means a lot to us. Really.

Contribute Now