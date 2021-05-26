Africa.com

Stay Smart About Africa

Introspection Can Solve Zimbabwe’s Electricity Woes

4 hours ago 1 min read

Electricity theft is a global challenge and Zimbabwe hasn’t been spared. The country has lost up to 1,000km of power lines due to cable theft. The official explanation is that this is driven by organised crime with some accomplices coming from government departments. Politicians say theft and the vandalism of electricity infrastructure is politically motivated to derail the government’s economic endeavours. This would be the effect of blackouts, rising energy costs and lost taxes. From the data, it emerged that electricity theft in Zimbabwe illustrates the political-economic context. The way the political elite explain it is politically convenient. In their explanation, the lack of electricity access doesn’t point to inadequacies in the country’s energy policy nor political economy. Rather, it’s portrayed as simple criminality. It puts the blame on others, instead of the government.

SOURCE: THE CONVERSATION

More Articles

1 min read

Connecting Professional Africans Together

4 hours ago
1 min read

The Tragedy Burkina Faso Doesn’t Want the World to See

4 hours ago
1 min read

The Political Crisis in Mali Deepens

4 hours ago
1 min read

Intensifying Calls to Release Jailed Ghanaian Activists

4 hours ago
1 min read

The First Kenyan Firm to Make its Debut at the Venice Architecture Biennale

4 hours ago
1 min read

Nigerians on Twitter Criticise British Clothing Firm for Trademarking the Word “Yoruba”

4 hours ago
1 min read

Helping Children Debrief after Witnessing Conflict

4 hours ago
1 min read

Tragic Images Emerge from Migrant Crisis

4 hours ago
1 min read

The Situation Remains Tense for Areas around DRC Volcano

4 hours ago

We are committed to Africa
Will You Support Us?

Unlike many global publications, for nearly a decade we have been committed to showing a complete picture of Africa – not just a single story.  Offended by one-sided coverage of wars, disasters and disease, the founders of Africa.com created a website that provides a balanced view of Africa – current events, business, arts & culture, travel, fashion, sports, information, development, and more.
Click Here