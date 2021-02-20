Africa.com

Stay Smart About Africa

Is Nigeria Ready to Leave Fossil Fuels and Go Green?

19 mins ago 1 min read

Worries over the future value of crude oil are particularly acute in Nigeria, where over 90% of export value is generated by fuels, oils, and distillation products. Policymakers fret that a rise in the sales of electric vehicles (EVs) across Europe and Asia will undermine its most valuable export. In its Global EV Outlook 2020, the International Energy Agency (IEA) reported that sales of electric cars topped 2.1m globally in 2019. The agency said about 17,000 EVs were on the world’s roads in 2010, compared with 7.2m today, as the price of EVs and batteries falls. Coincidentally, Europe and Asia, where demand for EVs is increasing, are also the leading destinations for Nigerian crude oil. According to Statista, during the third quarter of 2020, the export value of crude oil to Europe amounted to around $2.7bn. Asia was the second largest market, amounting to around N910bn.

SOURCE: AFRICAN BUSINESS

More Articles

1 min read

South Africa Launches a List of Critical Skills it Needs

20 mins ago
1 min read

How these African Fintechs Make Money

21 mins ago
1 min read

The Problems Holding Back Africa’s Robust Adoption of the Internet

21 mins ago
1 min read

New WTO Chief to Prioritise Access to the Vaccine

22 mins ago
1 min read

Johannesburg is Looking for Smart City Solutions in Response to the COVID-19 Pandemic

1 day ago
1 min read

It’s Down to the Final Two in Niger’s Election

1 day ago
1 min read

Something for Nigeria to Smile About

1 day ago
1 min read

The Missing Pieces of Rwanda’s Genocide

1 day ago
1 min read

A Dodgy Love Ring from Ghana is Nabbed

1 day ago

You may have missed

1 min read

Is Nigeria Ready to Leave Fossil Fuels and Go Green?

19 mins ago
1 min read

South Africa Launches a List of Critical Skills it Needs

20 mins ago
1 min read

How these African Fintechs Make Money

21 mins ago
1 min read

The Problems Holding Back Africa’s Robust Adoption of the Internet

21 mins ago

We are committed to Africa
Will You Support Us?

Unlike many global publications, for nearly a decade we have been committed to showing a complete picture of Africa – not just a single story.  Offended by one-sided coverage of wars, disasters and disease, the founders of Africa.com created a website that provides a balanced view of Africa – current events, business, arts & culture, travel, fashion, sports, information, development, and more.
Click Here
%d bloggers like this: