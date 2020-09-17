Thu. Sep 17th, 2020

Africa.com

Stay Smart About Africa

Ivorian City Gets Pop of Art

6 mins ago 1 min read

Share it!

Yellow, red, green… this is the new face of the town of Abobo after the operation “Abobo ê zo,” which means “Abobo is pretty!” An operation initiated by the town hall and financed by private and public companies from Côte d’Ivoire. More than a hundred craftspeople were mobilised on the life-size building site. The aim of this vast operation is to give a breath of fresh air and offer a healthy environment to the inhabitants of the most populated commune in Ivory Coast. More than 269 buildings have been refurbished to transform the downtrodden commune whose backdrop was a visual reminder of 2010 post-election crisis violence. The project – launched on July 2nd, took two months to cover an area of almost 500,000 m2. Further sanitation and rehabilitation work is in view and the abobolese façades have also become an apprenticeship field for about a hundred young people in the decoration and painting trades.

SOURCE: AFRICA NEWS

More Articles

1 min read

Vote on a New Constitution in Algeria Marks a Turning Point

12 mins ago
1 min read

What Airlines Need to Do to Recover

17 mins ago
1 min read

How Museums can Influence Africa’s Research Agenda

21 mins ago
1 min read

Bizarre Prison Escape Rocks Kampala

26 mins ago
1 min read

Tanzania’s Hottest Football Club Makes a Bold Move

32 mins ago
1 min read

Revolutionising the Kenyan Working Space

43 mins ago
1 min read

Millions of People in Sudan are Facing Economic Hardship

49 mins ago
1 min read

The Somali Businesses Financing Terrorism

56 mins ago
1 min read

World Bank Launches Multi-billion Dollar Africa Climate Change Strategy

1 hour ago

You may have missed

1 min read

Ivorian City Gets Pop of Art

6 mins ago
1 min read

Vote on a New Constitution in Algeria Marks a Turning Point

12 mins ago
1 min read

What Airlines Need to Do to Recover

17 mins ago
1 min read

How Museums can Influence Africa’s Research Agenda

21 mins ago

We are committed to Africa.

Unlike many global publications, for nearly a decade we have been committed to showing a complete picture of Africa – not just a single story.  Offended by one-sided coverage of wars, disasters and disease, the founders of Africa.com created a website that provides a balanced view of Africa – current events, business, arts & culture, travel, fashion, sports, information, development, and more.

Will You Support Us?

Contribute Today