Jamming during a Pandemic

Over the weekend, Kenya hosted its first social-distance culture and music event where people enjoyed live bands while they could sit in their vehicles so there is less risk of spreading COVID-19. The Kikwetu festival aims to bring Kenyans together, despite the pandemic, to celebrate the country’s cultural diversity.
SOURCE: VOA
More Articles
The Stories and Writers that Inspired a Ugandan Author
The Elephants are Ready to Host CAF Games
Sudan Farming Project Gets Big Boost from the UAE
Poor Transport Infrastructure a Big Hindrance to Economic Development in Nigeria
South Sudanese Refugee Turns Past into a Pastime
mHealth Helps Curb Child Mortality Rates in Rural Malawi
Ethiopia Marks its Territory over Controversial Dam
Annual Report on the Continent’s Telecoms Industry
Senegal Is Widely Praised for its Handling of the Coronavirus Pandemic