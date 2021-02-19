Johannesburg is Looking for Smart City Solutions in Response to the COVID-19 Pandemic

The lockdown protocols have ignited new thinking about the future of Johannesburg and its residents, with the Smart City Innovation Challenge aiming to find and develop digital technology solutions that respond to urban and community challenges faced by the city in the “new normal”. It is seeking 4IR startups that have been in operation for between three and seven years and are developing Smart City technologies or innovative solutions. Solutions should accelerate service delivery, improve the liveability and safety of the city and enhance operational efficiencies. Three winning applications will be taken into a rapid development phase and supported by Tshimologong’s virtual bootcamp. They will also receive a prototyping grant of $34,000 each. The award will be followed by the opportunity to take solutions into a pilot phase within the city.
SOURCE: DISRUPT AFRICA
More Articles
It’s Down to the Final Two in Niger’s Election
Something for Nigeria to Smile About
The Missing Pieces of Rwanda’s Genocide
A Dodgy Love Ring from Ghana is Nabbed
Teachers in Zimbabwe take Desperate Measures to Stay Afloat
Scientists Have Figured What’s Making those Circles in the Namib Desert
Ugandan Professor Makes History Again
How to Stop the Catastrophic Spread of Ebola
The Pfizer Jab May Not Give South Africa the Results It Wants