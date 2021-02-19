Africa.com

Johannesburg is Looking for Smart City Solutions in Response to the COVID-19 Pandemic

4 hours ago 1 min read

The lockdown protocols have ignited new thinking about the future of Johannesburg and its residents, with the Smart City Innovation Challenge aiming to find and develop digital technology solutions that respond to urban and community challenges faced by the city in the “new normal”. It is seeking 4IR startups that have been in operation for between three and seven years and are developing Smart City technologies or innovative solutions. Solutions should accelerate service delivery, improve the liveability and safety of the city and enhance operational efficiencies. Three winning applications will be taken into a rapid development phase and supported by Tshimologong’s virtual bootcamp. They will also receive a prototyping grant of $34,000 each. The award will be followed by the opportunity to take solutions into a pilot phase within the city.

SOURCE: DISRUPT AFRICA

