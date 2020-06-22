Juba Faces Suspension from the African Union

Share it!

The African Union (AU) has suspended South Sudan from the continental body over failure to honour its financial obligations over the past three years. A letter from the country’s mission in Ethiopia to the Foreign Affairs Ministry confirmed the development saying the amount in question came up to over 9 million dollars. In clarifying the extent of the suspension, Hakim Edward, deputy Foreign Affairs Spokesperson, said Juba’s AU membership attained in July 2011 remained intact except that the country cannot participate in AU meetings. Local news outlet Eye Radio also reported that South Sudan has a lot of unpaid arrears to regional, international, and global bodies it subscribes to. The country is also yet to clear its arrears to the East African Community to which it owes about 24 million dollars. South Sudan, which seceded from Sudan on 9 July 2011, joined the African Union on 27 July 2011, becoming the 54th member.

SOURCE: AFRICA NEWS