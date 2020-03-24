Keeping Up with Kipchoge on his #StayAtHome Journey

Olympic superstar Eliud Kipchoge talks about the works he is reading whilst in isolation to protect himself from coronavirus. The greatest marathon runner in the world is keeping a video diary for the BBC while he is self-isolating. In the first edition, he talks about the loneliness of the training runs without any partners. In the second edition, the superstar marathon runner shares a message of optimism over lunch with his family – as they eat in isolation at his home in Kenya. The third episode the viewer visits his farm – on his own – as he trains in isolation. Well – not quite in isolation – he also gets to meet his dogs.

SOURCE: BBC

