Kellogg’s Alleviating Hunger In South Africa Since 2014

Zandile Mposelwa, Head of External Relations at Kellogg’s SA shares her thoughts on how Kellogg’s is creating Better Days to help alleviate children’s hunger

“Alleviating hunger is not an act of charity. It is an imperative for any society that is founded on respect for human rights.” – President Cyril Ramaphosa, 20 April 2020.

The loss of income resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic in South Africa led to higher levels of food insecurity in many homes. As the president, Cyril Ramaphosa rightfully said – the Coronavirus pandemic has disrupted lives and damaged the economy. It has resulted in the sudden loss of income for businesses and individuals alike, deepening poverty and increasing hunger.

11% of children (2.1 million) living in households that reported hunger and 30% of children living in households that did not report hunger were classified as living below the poverty line as reported in the South African Child Gauge Report, 2020.

Kellogg is a company with Heart & Soul, that is committed to creating Better Days for 3 billion people around the world by the end of 2030 through itsglobal purpose platform launched in 2014, the Kellogg’s Better Days™ Programme.

The Kellogg’s Better Days™ initiative is particularly important for Kellogg’s South Africa considering that food insecurity remains one of the most challenging issues facing the country and has worsened with the arrival of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“The company’s purpose is to create Better Days and a place at the table for everyone through our trusted brand. Since launching the Better Days™ Programme in South Africa, the company has donated 20 million meals to alleviate hunger in communities in need” said Zandile Mposelwa, Head of External Relations at Kellogg’s South Africa.

These meals were donated through the following partnerships embedded in a shared purpose.

· In partnership with the Department of Basic Education’s National School Nutrition Programme, Kellogg donates food that serves breakfast every school day to a total of approximately 46 700 school children in schools located in the Eastern Cape, Kwa-Zulu Natal, Western Cape, and Gauteng regions.

· In partnership with the Kolisi Foundation, 4 000 households in Gqeberha and 1 000 children & elders in Community Kitchens in Cape Town get Kellogg’s food parcels.

· In partnership with Shoprite’s Act for Change Programme, 1 300 children attending Early Childhood Development Centres located in Gauteng, North West, Western Cape, and Kwa-Zulu Natal supported by the retailer receive a Kellogg’s meal every school day. The company also donates Kellogg’s food to Shoprite Mobile Soup Kitchen beneficiaries.

The company is committed to advancing its efforts to play a part in alleviating hunger in South Africa. Through Kellogg’s Better Days™ Programme and in 2021, through the Better Days™ Programme, the company will donate 7 million meals through these partnerships.

We believe that starting the day with a full tummy is essential for helping kids get the most out of their school day and enables their potential. We are proud to be doing our part in fighting hunger here in South Africa, and around the world concludes Mposelwa.