Kenya Airways Resumes Domestic Passenger Flights

Kenya Airways to resume domestic services with 2 daily flights to Mombasa & 1 daily to Kisumu

Kenya Airways (KQ) will resume its domestic flights on Wednesday 15 July 2020, following the lifting of the restriction of movement in and out of Nairobi and Mombasa counties as directed by H.E President Uhuru Kenyatta.

KQ has been working closely with the Government of Kenya through the Ministry of Health and Kenya Airports Authority (KAA) to implement a wide range of safety measures and protocols as they gear up for the resumption of passenger services.

The airline will fly two times daily to the coastal city of Mombasa and once daily to the lakeside city of Kisumu as it continues to review the option of increasing frequencies as demand picks. Commenting on this, Allan Kilavuka, Group Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of Kenya Airways said that the airline’s utmost priority continues to be the health and safety of the passengers, crew, and staff.

“I want to thank our customers for giving us the opportunity to serve them and for trusting us to get them to their different destinations safely. A special mention to our staff for their outstanding contribution in ensuring that our customers continue to be reunited with their loved ones across our network. As we prepare to operate under exceptional circumstances, we look forward to welcoming more of our guests on board and we remain committed to offering a world class service with a delightful African touch” added Mr. Kilavuka.

While on board the aircraft, customers will be required to adhere to the safety measures and protocols in place. The airline will continuously review the protocols in place and update these where necessary to continue being ahead of the curve when it comes to safety.

“I would like to assure the public that Kenya Airports Authority has put in place the recommended health and safety protocols and we are ready to reconnect with our airports users.” Alex Gitari, Ag. Managing Director, Kenya Airports Authority stated. “These protocols will be evaluated and updated whenever necessary. Accordingly, we request passengers and airport users to familiarize themselves and strictly observe the new protocols to safeguard the health and safety of all airport users” he added.

The opening up of the country and resumption of domestic flights will contribute towards the recovery of Kenya’s economy, which is reeling from the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“The resumption of domestic flights will add to the revival of domestic tourism that has recorded an all-time low. We will call upon Kenyans to take up opportunities to step out of their homes for a breath of fresh air and experiential get away from their homes” said Betty Radier, Chief Executive Officer – Kenya Tourism Board