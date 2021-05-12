Africa.com

Stay Smart About Africa

Kenya Suspends Flights to Somalia

3 mins ago 1 min read

Just days after its neighbour said diplomatic ties between the two countries had been normalised following months of tension. On Tuesday, the Kenya Civil Aviation Authority (KCAA) said, without giving a reason, that commercial flights to and from Somalia would be paused for three months. The directive appeared to catch some Somali aviation officials and travel agents by surprise. The suspension comes a day after Somalia said shipments of khat – a narcotic leaf – from Kenya remained on hold.

SOURCE: AL JAZEERA

More Articles

1 min read

The Return of an Important Artifact “to its Original Homeland of Libya”

1 min ago
1 min read

Where is Uganda’s Famous Environmental Activist Now?

5 mins ago
1 min read

A Social Networking Tool for Africans Studying Overseas

7 mins ago
1 min read

Burundi’s List of Olympic Games is Constantly Growing

2 days ago
1 min read

The History Behind Nairobi’s Informal Settlements

2 days ago
1 min read

Saving a Very Rare Zebra

2 days ago
1 min read

Khartoum’s Healthcare Systems in Critical Condition

2 days ago
1 min read

Case to Have the Igbo Apprenticeship System Taught in Economics

2 days ago
1 min read

Alleviating Congestion at One of Africa’s Busiest Border Crossings

2 days ago

We are committed to Africa
Will You Support Us?

Unlike many global publications, for nearly a decade we have been committed to showing a complete picture of Africa – not just a single story.  Offended by one-sided coverage of wars, disasters and disease, the founders of Africa.com created a website that provides a balanced view of Africa – current events, business, arts & culture, travel, fashion, sports, information, development, and more.
Click Here