Kenya Suspends Flights to Somalia

Just days after its neighbour said diplomatic ties between the two countries had been normalised following months of tension. On Tuesday, the Kenya Civil Aviation Authority (KCAA) said, without giving a reason, that commercial flights to and from Somalia would be paused for three months. The directive appeared to catch some Somali aviation officials and travel agents by surprise. The suspension comes a day after Somalia said shipments of khat – a narcotic leaf – from Kenya remained on hold.
SOURCE: AL JAZEERA
