Tue. Jul 21st, 2020

Kenyan Goes on the Campaign Trail for WTO Post

Kenya’s candidate to the World Trade Organization’s (WTO) top post says she is seeking Washington’s backing and expressed some sympathy with its criticism of the global body as she emerges as one of two reform-minded African female frontrunners. Amina Mohamed told Reuters a closed-door vetting session last week went “really well” as she outlined her platform to steer the body out of crises from global trade tensions and rising protectionism to a COVID-induced dive in business. The WTO has never been led by a woman or an African. “The rulebook needs to be upgraded because of the concerns that are being expressed about the rules not being fit for purpose,” she said, adding that resuming the top appeals court would be a priority and that she hoped this would be on the agenda of the next major WTO meeting in 2021.

SOURCE: REUTERS AFRICA

