Kenyan Police on Blast for Grievous Acts

Share it!

0 Shares

Three police officers in Kenya have been arrested after one of them was filmed apparently dragging a 21-year-old woman tied to a motorcycle. Accusing her of involvement in a robbery, another man is seen whipping her as she pleads for them to stop. The crowd in a town in the western county of Nakuru reportedly intervened and she is being treated in hospital for a broken leg, among other injuries. Last week, the police watchdog said at least 15 people had been killed by police during the nationwide dusk-to-dawn curfew, aimed at curbing the spread of coronavirus. It called for them to be arrested and charged but no action has been taken so far.

SOURCE: BBC

Share it!

0 Shares