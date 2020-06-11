Africa.com

Kenyan Police on Blast for Grievous Acts

16 hours ago 1 min read

Three police officers in Kenya have been arrested after one of them was filmed apparently dragging a 21-year-old woman tied to a motorcycle. Accusing her of involvement in a robbery, another man is seen whipping her as she pleads for them to stop. The crowd in a town in the western county of Nakuru reportedly intervened and she is being treated in hospital for a broken leg, among other injuries. Last week, the police watchdog said at least 15 people had been killed by police during the nationwide dusk-to-dawn curfew, aimed at curbing the spread of coronavirus. It called for them to be arrested and charged but no action has been taken so far.

SOURCE: BBC

