Tue. Sep 1st, 2020

Kenyan TV anchor Wins the 2020 BBC World News Komla Dumor Award

Victoria Rubadiri is a presenter with Citizen TV in Kenya, where she hosts the channel’s prime-time shows. She’s a multifaceted journalist in East Africa and has interviewed some of the leading names in politics and current affairs. The award was created to honour Komla Dumor, a presenter for BBC World News, who died suddenly aged 41 in 2014. Rubadiri is the sixth winner of the award, following in the footsteps of Solomon Serwanjja, Waihiga Mwaura, Amina Yuguda, Didi Akinyelure and Nancy Kacungira. She is the second Kenyan to win the award. Rubadiri will begin her three-month placement at the BBC by attending a training course with the BBC Academy before joining BBC News teams – across TV, radio and online – which will provide her with the opportunity to gain skills and experience across BBC News platforms. “I am excited at the prospect of learning new skills at the BBC to be able to connect with audiences locally, regionally and internationally, no matter on which platform the story is being told,” she added. She impressed judges with her eloquence and passion for telling African stories on both traditional media platforms and social media.

SOURCE: BBC

