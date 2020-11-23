Kenya’s Innovative Data Centers

With cloud computing and bandwidth needs soaring across Africa, providing faster connectivity for users and businesses is a priority. CNN explores the development of solar-powered data centers in Nairobi, driving growth opportunities for industries across the board.
SOURCE: CNN
More Articles
