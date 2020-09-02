Thu. Sep 3rd, 2020

Africa.com

Stay Smart About Africa

Kenya’s Plastic Ban Under Threat By New US Deal

3 mins ago 1 min read

Share it!

Major oil companies are lobbying the United States to pressure Kenya to change its world-leading stance against plastic waste, according to environmentalists who fear the continent will be used as a dumping ground. The request from the American Chemistry Council to the Office of the United States Trade Representative came as the US and Kenya negotiate what would be the first US bilateral trade deal with a country in sub-Saharan Africa. That deal is expected to be a model for others in Africa, and its importance helped lead to the Kenyan president Uhuru Kenyatta’s White House visit with Donald Trump this year – a rarity for an African leader during this administration. In 2017 Kenya imposed the world’s strictest ban on the use, manufacturing and import of plastic bags, part of growing efforts around the world to limit a major source of plastic waste. Environmentalists fear Kenya is now under pressure not only to weaken its resolve but to become a key transit point for plastic waste to other African countries. The 28 April letter from the American Chemistry Council’s director for international trade, Ed Brzytwa, seen by the Associated Press, urges the US and Kenya to prohibit the imposition of domestic limits on “production or consumption of chemicals and plastic” and on their cross-border trade.

SOURCE: THE GUARDIAN

More Articles

1 min read

Uganda Wildlife Service Welcomes the Pitter Patter of Little Feet

13 mins ago
1 min read

Top Gambian Lawyer Faces US Sanctions for Probing Crimes in Afghanistan

27 mins ago
1 min read

Zimbabwe Releases Opposition and Journalist

40 mins ago
1 min read

New Migrant Route Is Cheaper and More Dangerous

47 mins ago
1 min read

How South Africa Squandered Millions in over a 100 Days of Lockdown

50 mins ago
1 min read

Preparing for the “African Disneyland”

1 day ago
1 min read

Inspiring Girls to Take to the Waves in Dakar

1 day ago
1 min read

For Just $4 a Month, Nigerian Movie Streaming Service Sees Huge Profits

1 day ago
1 min read

It Just Got Easier for South Africans Wanting to Invest and Retire in Mauritius

1 day ago

You may have missed

1 min read

Kenya’s Plastic Ban Under Threat By New US Deal

3 mins ago
1 min read

Uganda Wildlife Service Welcomes the Pitter Patter of Little Feet

13 mins ago
1 min read

Top Gambian Lawyer Faces US Sanctions for Probing Crimes in Afghanistan

27 mins ago
1 min read

Zimbabwe Releases Opposition and Journalist

40 mins ago

We are committed to Africa.

Unlike many global publications, for nearly a decade we have been committed to showing a complete picture of Africa – not just a single story.  Offended by one-sided coverage of wars, disasters and disease, the founders of Africa.com created a website that provides a balanced view of Africa – current events, business, arts & culture, travel, fashion, sports, information, development, and more.

Will You Support Us?

Contribute Today