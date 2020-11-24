Africa.com

Key Evidence in Lekki Toll Shooting Raises Eyebrows

1 min ago 2 min read

The Lagos State government’s security camera footage of the Lekki toll gate shooting did not capture everything. The footage from the security camera overlooking the toll gate in Lagos, Nigeria was played during Saturday’s session of an eight-person judicial panel set up to investigate police brutality and the now-disbanded Special Anti-Robbery Squad. The panel is also charged by the Lagos State government with probing the shooting of protesters at the Lekki toll gate on the evening of October 20 and into the early hours of October 21. CNN obtained a copy of the CCTV footage ahead of the panel’s sitting on Saturday and matched it up to verified footage published as part of an investigation last week into the events at the toll gate. The footage corroborates the timings CNN reported for the gunshots fired by the army. It also shows soldiers approaching protesters and firing shots. At 6:47 p.m., the moment when CNN has video of the army appearing to fire directly at protesters, the surveillance camera pans away from the area. The Lekki Concession Company (LCC), the firm that operates the toll gate in a public-private partnership, says its staff were sent home before an evening curfew, imposed by the State’s Governor, came into effect. The surveillance camera pans left and tilts up before reframing and struggling for focus. It is unclear if the camera pans away deliberately or whether the pan away is a poor choice by the CCTV operator.

SOURCE: CNN

