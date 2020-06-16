Khartoum Finds Bodies of Conscripts from 1998

Sudanese officials have announced the discovery of a mass grave southeast of the capital, Khartoum, suspected to contain the remains of conscripts who in 1998 tried escaping military service from a training camp. The al-Eifalon military camp was used for training new conscripts under the rule of former President Omar al-Bashir, who was removed by the army last year in the wake of months-long, pro-democracy protests. The poorly trained and equipped conscripts were sent into the bush fighting against the Sudan People’s Liberation Army (SPLA). In 1998, a group of them were killed as they attempted to escape the base for the Muslim Eid al-Adha holiday. The students were also angry that they had been denied the time to spend with their families during the holiday, according to the prosecutor.
SOURCE: AL JAZEERA
More Articles
Here’s Why Algerian Taxi Drivers are Angry
What Ghana Did With its Ugly Past
This is the Best Time for African States to Exercise Positive Agency for their Own Development