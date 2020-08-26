Wed. Aug 26th, 2020

Kigali Formalises its Tech Scene

Rwanda has become the latest on the continent to start working on implementing a Startup Act, which it hopes will spur the development of the country’s tech-based services industry. The aim is to establish a continent-leading startup ecosystem, and to legislate for this the Rwandan government has recruited the Innovation for Policy Foundation (i4Policy) to draft a national Startup Act. i4Policy has been central to the development of other African Startup Acts, with a Tunisian act already in place and a Senegalese version set for implementation soon. In Rwanda, i4Policy will follow its usual method of launching a Policy Hackathon, The Policy Hackathon is a proven format for engaging entrepreneurial ecosystems constructively in policy reform dialogue, which will bring together important local founders and investors to ensure the Rwanda Startup Act is informed by their experiences building and growing businesses.

SOURCE: DISRUPT AFRICA

