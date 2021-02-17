Africa.com

Kinshasa’s New Prime Minister Shares his Vision

The Democratic Republic of Congo’s new prime minister said the safety of the country’s citizens is among his top priorities. Following Sama Lukonde Kyenge’s appointment by President Felix Tshisekedi on Monday, he said security will be one of the priority areas, particularly in the east of the Democratic Republic of the Congo and in Katanga province. Sama Lukonde takes on his new role after heading a mining company and previously as leader of the Youth and Sports ministry. The appointment of Sama Lukonde as prime Minister is President Tshisekedi’s latest move to select his own leaders for ministerial level post in the government, which has a turbulent political history, prior the peaceful transfer of power in 2019. Sama Lukonde takes on his new role after heading a mining company and previously as leader of the Youth and Sports ministry.  He replaces Sylvestre Ilunga Ilunkamba, an ally of former President Joseph Kabila, who stepped down last month following a no-confidence vote in Parliament. His departure came after President Tshisekedi ended a power-sharing agreement between his party and that of Kabila’s. He also issued a challenge that the government will include more youth and women.

SOURCE: VOA

