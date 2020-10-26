Africa.com

Stay Smart About Africa

KonstructApp Aims to Stimulate Africa’s Construction Value Chain

16 hours ago 1 min read

Share it!

Nigerian startup has launched a construction networking platform that helps individuals and businesses obtain quick and low-cost access to verified construction services. Founded in 2018 but only launched in August 2020, KonstructApp responded to the industry challenges such as safety concerns, low marketing budgets, high search cost, and lack of access to project funding. “Like most multi-sided platforms, so far user growth has been organic on the supply side, with a little over 500. This means more work is needed to attract users from the demand side. However, our plan is to aggregate 1000 service providers ready for the demand,” said Taye Olajide, founder and chief executive officer (CEO) of KonstructApp. The self-funded startup is currently fully focused on Nigeria, but has continental goals. “Africa is a huge construction site, with the continued increase in population growth and need for urbanisation. Our plan next year is to expand our user base beyond Nigeria to other African countries,” said Olajide. KonstructApp is based on a platform business model, but is currently pre-revenue. 


SOURCE: DISRUPT AFRICA

More Articles

1 min read

African Author’s Make the Booker’s Cut

16 hours ago
1 min read

The Important Role Smartphones Play in Africans Migrating

16 hours ago
1 min read

A School Day Turns Into a Nightmare

16 hours ago
1 min read

Will this Farming Technique Help Zimbabweans Out of Hunger?

16 hours ago
1 min read

Gender Parity in 8th Angel Fair Africa Cohort

16 hours ago
1 min read

Holding Our Breath for an African at the WTO Helm

16 hours ago
2 min read

Dumping Used Dangerous Cars in Africa

16 hours ago
1 min read

Seychelles’ Ruling Party Loses Favour with Voters

16 hours ago
1 min read

Panel to Probe What Really Happened at Lagos Protest

16 hours ago

You may have missed

1 min read

Seasoned South African Alternative Xhosa Musician – Obie Mavuso

2 hours ago
8 min read

Productive and Empowered Women Entrepreneurs in Kigoma

3 hours ago
6 min read

10 Markets Off the Beaten Path in Cape Town

4 hours ago
1 min read

African Author’s Make the Booker’s Cut

16 hours ago

We are committed to Africa.

Unlike many global publications, for nearly a decade we have been committed to showing a complete picture of Africa – not just a single story.  Offended by one-sided coverage of wars, disasters and disease, the founders of Africa.com created a website that provides a balanced view of Africa – current events, business, arts & culture, travel, fashion, sports, information, development, and more.

Will You Support Us?

Contribute Today