Africa.com

Stay Smart About Africa

Leaders of the New School: Africans in the UFC Ring

2 hours ago 1 min read

First, there was Kamaru Usman. Then came Israel Adesanya. And, most recently, it has been Francis Ngannou. The three African-born Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) fighters are not only world champions but have also become icons of a continent in the past two years. When he won the UFC welterweight title in March 2019, Nigerian-born Usman became the UFC’s first ever African-born champion. Months later, Nigerian-born New Zealander Adesanya won the middleweight title to follow suit, while Cameroonian fighter Ngannou claimed his own world title belt in March 2021, beating Stipe Miocic to become the UFC’s heavyweight champion. Previously, the route of becoming a mixed martial arts fighter hasn’t been a feasible option for kids in Africa — Usman remembers searching for others who have made it to the top level when he “didn’t believe in” himself to make the journey — but with the three champions, the next generation have role models to aspire to.

SOURCE: CNN

More Articles

1 min read

A Photo Series that Shows Optical Illusion Using African Patterns

2 hours ago
1 min read

Grassroots Campaigners Drive Message to End FGM

2 hours ago
1 min read

Religious Leaders Caught in the Cameroon Conflict

2 hours ago
1 min read

Harnessing the Sun to Drive IoT in Madagascar

2 hours ago
1 min read

On the Run Brothers May Face the Music in South Africa

2 hours ago
1 min read

Trump Admires Buhari’s Move to Ban Twitter

2 hours ago
1 min read

Canadian Billionaire Hails DRC as Key to Spurring Green Technology

2 hours ago
1 min read

French National Faces Forced Labour in CAR if Found Guilty of Espionage

2 hours ago
1 min read

African Researchers Bemoan the Forgotten Epidemic

2 hours ago

We are committed to Africa
Will You Support Us?

Unlike many global publications, for nearly a decade we have been committed to showing a complete picture of Africa – not just a single story.  Offended by one-sided coverage of wars, disasters and disease, the founders of Africa.com created a website that provides a balanced view of Africa – current events, business, arts & culture, travel, fashion, sports, information, development, and more.
Click Here