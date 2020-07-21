Tue. Jul 21st, 2020

Learners in Malawi’s Rural Areas Go Online

19 mins ago 1 min read

Students in Malawi, one of the poorest countries in Africa, have been out of school since March because of the COVID-19 pandemic. While most students have been able to study from home with lessons offered on the internet or radio, many in poor and remote villages have been left out. A British charity has helped bridge the gap by distributing solar-powered computer tablets with pre-programmed lessons to rural primary school students. All the content is in Malawi’s main language, Chichewa, and helps students improve skills in reading, writing and math. Parents say the intervention has eased their worry over their children’s education, a worry which spiked again after the government announced last week that it had suspended plans to reopen schools on July 13 due to a rise in COVID-19 cases. British charity Voluntary Services Overseas, or VSO, said it has provided 1,000 tablets to learners from poor families who cannot access the radio and television lessons which the government is currently providing.

SOURCE: VOA

